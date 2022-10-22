House of Dragon finale leaked on internet before official release

NEW DELHI: The tenth and last episode of 'House of the Dragon', which was set to be released officially on October 23 on HBO and HBO Max, has been leaked on the internet. The finale of the American fantasy drama series was keenly waited by its fans. However, to their shock, it got leaked and the pirated version is now being streamed illegally on several platforms. The development has been confimed by the HBO who stated that they are doing everything it can to stop the spread of the pirated version of the finale.

An ETimes report stated that an HBO spokesperson mentioned that the episode appears to have been released by a partner in the distribution in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa and they have been actively removing pirated copies from the internet.

Set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', the prequel portrays the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen civil war of succession, known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.

The series include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, among others.

The series premiered on August 21, 2022, with the first season consisting of ten episodes. Five days after its premiere, the series was renewed for a second season. The first season of the series received generally positive reviews for the character development and writing.