'House of the Dragon' gets season 2 nod from HBO

Washington: The newly premiered `Game of Thrones` prequel series, `House of the Dragon` has received a season 2 nod from HBO.

According to Variety, the renewal is not a surprise given the show shattered HBO`s record for the biggest premiere audience ever. Nearly 10 million people tuned in across all platforms this past Sunday."We are beyond proud of what the entire `House of the Dragon` team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

Set 200 years before the events of HBO`s `Game of Thrones` series and based on author George RR Martin`s `Fire & Blood` book from the `A Song of Ice and Fire` universe, `House of the Dragon` tells the story of House Targaryen. With 10 episodes that cost just under USD 20 million apiece to produce, `House of the Dragon` is a years-long effort on the part of the HBO team led by chief content officer Casey Bloys to find a worthy follow-up to `Game of Thrones`, reported Variety.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D`Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, who is co-showrunner alongside `Game of Thrones` director Miguel Sapochnik. Additional executive producers include Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, as per Variety.