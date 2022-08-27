NewsWeb Series
Hrithik Roshan adds 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' to his watchlist!

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will release on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly till October 14, 2022. 

New Delhi: The buzz around The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is palpable, and why not, well the film is just a week away from its exciting global premiere. Amidst much fanfare being witnessed across the globe, Bollywood's favourite Hrithik Roshan expressed his love for the franchise and set the internet on a frenzy. 

Hrithik Roshan went on to make his fan-dream come true as he attended the epic Asia Pacific Premiere where he watched the first two episodes alongside the cast and showrunner JD Payne.  Awe-struck, the multitalented actor could not get enough of the series and wanted to binge more. 

The desi Greek god took to Instagram and wrote: I came, I saw, I refused to leave the Asia Pacific Premiere of #TheRingsOfPower Get ready to be transported to Middle Earth on Sept 2 only on @primevideoin I have added it to my watchlist, I highly recommend you to do the same 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will release on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly till October 14, 2022. 

 

