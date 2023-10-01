New Delhi: Actress-musician Saba Azad stars in a new comedy-drama series 'Who's Your Gynac?' Playing the role of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, the gynaecologist oscillates her time between her professional and personal life. Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan's cousin-actress Pashmina Roshan appreciated Saba's performance in 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

This heartwarming display of camaraderie and encouragement in the entertainment industry sheds light on the impact that one artist can have on another. Her social media post read like a love letter to the actress, "The many shades of Dr Vidhushi! So proud of you my beautiful @sabazad Such an honest & vulnerable portrayal! And what a fabulous show! If you haven't watched "Who's your gynac?" On Amazon mini tv yet, I might have the perfect Sunday plan for you"

Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, the revamped version of the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk. Currently shooting for the film across India, the Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan co-starrer is scheduled to release next year.

Talking about the Hrithik and Saba's relationship, rumours about their relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.