Huma Qureshi's Mithya attains biggest opening for an Original Series on ZEE5

NEW DELHI: 'Mithya' has been creating waves ever since it was announced and even now, a week after its premiere on February 18 on ZEE5, the series is still in news for the right reasons. An official adaptation of the British show ‘Cheat’, 'Mithya' opened to flying reviews last weekend as critics and fans loved the edge-of-the-seat psychological battle between the teacher-student portrayed by strong and powerful female leads, Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani respectively.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, Mithya marked Avantika's debut and what an impactful debut it's been. In addition to the power-packed performances by the leading ladies and the supporting cast comprising Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni, Mithya has been applauded for its gripping storytelling too as there's not a dull moment in the 6-episode long web series. All these factors have resulted into 'Mithya' achieving the biggest opening in the first 48 hours of launch and in the first week of launch for an Original series on ZEE5 in the last year.

Rohan Sippy said, "'Mithya' was a labour of hardwork, passion and teamwork and I am glad that the viewers have loved and accepted our show wholeheartedly. It’s only been a week since launch, and I hope that more people discover and celebrate Mithya across the 190+ countries that ZEE5 is available in – that’s the power of an OTT platform. It is not bound by time and country".

Huma Qureshi said, "The response to Mithya and to my character of Juhi Adhikari has been overwhelming. I had a feeling when we started working on this project that we are onto something big but looking at the love and the response has me smiling and feeling immense gratitude. Juhi Adhikari will stay with me forever and I hope for people who have watched the series, the character stays with them too as she isn’t someone you can easily dismiss or forget. Mithya was a gratifying experience, and I am thankful to the fans for their love and support".

Avantika Dassani said, "It’s been a week since I handed over Rhea Rajguru to the viewers and what a week it’s been. I have been overwhelmed by the welcoming response and touched by the love pouring in. I knew I was making a risky choice and taking on quite the challenge, but it has paid off in ways I couldn’t imagine. I’m incredibly grateful and excited and hope that more people watch our show, Mithya".

