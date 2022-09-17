'Human' to 'Delhi Crime,' a look at unstoppable actor Shefali Shah's praiseworthy performances!

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses in India today and with the impressive line of work that she did this year, she has proved herself to be at the top of her game, again!

Shefali is, without doubt, a gifted and talented actress and after watching her give a mindblowing performance in Human and then in Jalsa, and now Darlings and Delhi crime 2, she made herself stand as the ace of all cards! With every project that she has taken, she has done justice to the character and has time and again surprised the audience.

Here is looking at the incredible line of work that Shefali Shah has done and will be doing in the year 2022-

Jalsa- Ruksana

Shefali Shah who played Ruksana, the fierce and dynamic cook who is also a mother captured our eyes throughout the film. We are time and again in love with how daring and courageous Ruksana was and smartly she along with Maya unravels the situation with a few lies and reveals the secrets that were not supposed to be unleashed.

Human - Dr. Gauri Nath

Shefali Shah as Dr. Gauri Nath was on a roll throughout the series as she gives a vivacious performance about Big Pharma crimes. The audience was taken aback by how optimistic and determined her character was and completely enjoyed her presence.

Darlings - ShamShu

Shefali as Shamshu is a very daring mother who looks out for her daughter no matter what and how. She has never shied away from taking risks and has always raised her voice against everything that goes wrong. A twist comes to her very bold personality when there is a revelation of how Shamshu’s husband passed away! The audience really did enjoy watching Shefali in this role.

Delhi Crime 2 - DCP Vartika Chaturvedi

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi has won hearts and heaps of praises for her performance in the Delhi Crime season 1. She received the same, in fact, a better response for her role in season 2. DCP is as sharp as she was ever and the fans of Delhi Crime are loving her in season 2.

Shefali Shah will be next be seen in 'Doctor G' which is produced by Junglee Pictures and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.