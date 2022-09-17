Hush Hush: Suffocated Dolly Dalal aka Kritika Kamra fears grave consequences of her actions- WATCH

New Delhi: ‘What are the four friends hiding?’ As viewers contemplate this question, Prime Video today has dropped yet another character promo from its upcoming crime drama Amazon Original Hush Hush, featuring Kritika Kamra.

The actress plays Dolly Dalal, a suffocated daughter-in-law of an affluent family who craves freedom. The promo shows Dolly feeling trapped in societal pressures, while also struggling with a mystery that has elevated her fears.

Sharing what attracted her to the series, Kritika said, “What really worked for me was that it wasn't the kind of show that you expect when you think of so many women coming together. It's more intense than what other female-led shows have been so far.” She further adds, “Even though I'm not like the character I am portraying at all, I felt like I know people like Dolly. So that was something that I wanted to explore. I wanted to play a character that is relatable to people.”

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulkha, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Hush Hush is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.”