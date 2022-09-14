NewsWeb Series
HUSH HUSH

Hush Hush trailer gets a thumbs up from fans - See reactions

Hush Hush will be made available to Prime members in India and in 240 other countries and territories via Prime Video. The series will be released on 22nd of September.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of the series 'Hush Hush'
  • The series stars actors such as Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan
  • The series will be released on 22nd of September

Trending Photos

Hush Hush trailer gets a thumbs up from fans - See reactions

New Delhi: Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its highly-anticipated crime drama, Hush Hush, in the presence of the cast, which included Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka, and Karishma Tanna, as well as the film's director Tanuja Chandra and producer Vikram Malhotra. 

The captivating trailer quickly captured viewers' attention, and they quickly posted about their excitement on social media. The trailer garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews and comments from viewers, who described it as "gripping and powerful" and "a terrifying murder mystery." While many are ready to learn the dark secrets, others are just excited to see the all-female cast united on screen.

Hush Hush follows the lives of four friends—a powerful lobbyist, Ishi Sanghamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist, Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan Pataudi), a trapped-in-society housewife, Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), and a self-made fashion designer, Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami). After being involved in something horrible one fateful night, their previously picture-perfect lives are turned upside down. The four friends struggle to get away from the threat while mired in secrets, lies, and treachery.

Here are some of the reactions of the viewers:

The series is full of action, drama, and suspense. Ayesha Jhulka plays the part of Meera, the administrator of an orphanage, and Karishma Tanna portrays Geeta Tehlan, a police officer, in the film. Tanuja Chandra, a celebrated filmmaker, is the show's seven-episode creator and director. On September 22, Hush Hush will be made available to Prime members in India and in 240 other countries and territories via Prime Video.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!