'I am very similar to him': Pankaj Tripathi opens up about Madhav Mishra

New Delhi: Witness Madhav Mishra as he battles it out in the courtroom in the newest season of Criminal Justice, only on Disney+ Hotstar

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because, seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, Pankaj Tripathi shares how Madhav Mishra closely mirrors his own personality.

“I am very similar to Madhav Mishra. Just like him, I can also keep my cool in the face of challenging situations. I tell myself that things will get better with time so I need not worry too much. I have always believed that it is important to keep your patience and cool. When you lose it, it leads to more chaos,” said the actor.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch your favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra take a stand for juvenile justice, streaming on 26 August 2022.