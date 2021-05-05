I don’t relate with any of Lala's qualities: Arslan Goni on his character from 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun'

New Delhi: Actor Arslan Goni has gained immense love from the audience as his character Lala from Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun has hit off quite well. He plays the role of a powerful gangster named Lala in the web series which has made him an overnight star.

Talking about his character, Arslan Goni said, "I don’t relate in any terms with qualities of Lala, he is far too eccentric and different than me, we don’t have any similarities and he is a criminal actually (Chuckles). I was happy in putting some things in “Lala” which are obviously created by me, which made me think that do I also have such a dark side but then as an actor, you keep questioning yourself but then I won't say that I have anything similar or I can relate to. Maybe his angst, that’s it."

Arslan made his big-screen debut in Bollywood in the 2017 release 'Jia aur Jia' alongside Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha after which he has now debuted in the world of OTT platforms.

On the work front, Arslan Goni will soon make the announcement of his upcoming projects.