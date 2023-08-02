trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643520
NewsWeb Series
MADE IN HEAVEN

'I Was Trolled By Fans To Release 'Made In Heaven' Season 2,' Says Zoya Akhtar

Zoya, along with co-writer, creator and director Reema Kagti, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 in Mumbai.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:25 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'I Was Trolled By Fans To Release 'Made In Heaven' Season 2,' Says Zoya Akhtar Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The writer, creator and director of 'Made In Heaven', Zoya Akhtar, has said that she was trolled on social media to release the second season of the hit drama series.

Zoya, along with co-writer, creator and director Reema Kagti, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 in Mumbai.

When asked about her journey through the first season and now with the upcoming second, Zoya said: "We really didn't expect it. We set out to do a show and it was one of the first happening out of India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

"We collaborated with Aparna Purohit, she was onboard with everything we wanted to do, and nobody knew how any of it was going to land. We were extremely nervous when it came out and got picked up."

Zoya went on point out that the series has "a very loyal fandom". She said: "No matter what I post, I am asked about 'Made in Heaven', and now because it's been so long, I am being trolled, so I just wanted this show to drop fast, because my fans were getting irritated, the show's fans. It has gone very well, I am thankful to my fans, they have held on to it and haven't forgotten it."

Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz, who will be seen reprising their roles with new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

It is slated to be released on August 10 on Amazon Prime India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train