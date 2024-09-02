IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row - Netflix India Content Head Summoned By IB Ministry

New Delhi: Director Anubhav Sinha's latest web-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has stirred controversy ever since its release on Netflix. The crime thriller drama mini-series has caused an uproar on the Internet we well with netizens calling out the makers for its narrative and concealing of facts. In the latest development reported, Netflix India Content Head has been summoned by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the same.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Controversy

ANI quoted sources and tweeted on X, "Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the 'IC814' web series content row: Sources"

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. Six terrorists -- Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny, Ahmad Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist outfit, held the flight hostage over their demands of the release of Pakistani terrorists held in prison in India -- Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

However, the streaming series is getting slammed on social media over the alleged whitewashing of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, for humanising the cruel terrorists and over its misleading content. Several users also alleged that the religion of the hijackers was deliberately changed by the makers.

However, as per the Ministry of External Affairs report dated January 2000, Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar, were the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Row

Journalist-writer-lyricist Neelesh Misra, who wrote the book '173 Hours in Captivity: The Hijacking of IC814', also took to his X, and wrote, "Shankar, Bhola, Burger, Doctor and the Chief, the brother of then-jailed Masood Azhar himself. All the hijackers assumed false names. That is how they referred to each other and how the passengers referred to them throughout the hijacking. Regards, the author of the first book on the IC-814 hijacking."

The hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 and the subsequent hostage crisis lasted for seven days and ended after India agreed to release the three terrorists, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Masood Azhar, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

