New Delhi: Panchayat has been one of the most popular web series in India and very recently they won the IFFI award for Inaugural Best Indian web series. IFFI awards are the biggest honor for any web content in India and are equivalent to national awards for a movies.

TVF is one of the top content creators in today's time. Right from its evolvement in 2010 to now, TVF has given a variety of compelling, engaging, and relatable content to the audiences, and among all, Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 stand different. The globally loved show, aired on 3rd April 2020 completed four years of the release today.

The show has found a wide range of acceptance from the audiences of every age group. It chronicles the life of an engineering graduate, played by Jitendra Kumar who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. The show is shot in real-life locations and from the characters to the storylines, Panchayat has established its legacy among the audiences.

Panchayat was not only loved by the masses but is also famous around the memes world, With its famous memes like, 'Dekh Raha Hai Binod', 'Gajab Bejaati Hai Yaar', etc. The show also grabbed its presence on No. 88 in IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows.

The massive love from the audiences for the show lies in the fact that it became the first-ever OTT show to make waves at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, as it won the Inaugural OTT Award. The prestigious awards hold a big importance in themselves as it is equivalent to the National Awards given to the films. Besides this, Panchayat was also nominated for Best Original Story, Screenplay, and Dialogues for Chandan Kumar.

Continuing the love and the success journey, the show is all set to arrive back on Amazon Prime Video with the third season. The show will be on air soon in 2024.