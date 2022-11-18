India Police Force: Vivek Oberoi talks about Rohit Shetty's debut series, says 'it will set a benchmark'

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi says his upcoming web series 'India Police Force' is loaded with Rohit Shetty's signature larger-than-life narrative but the director has also adopted a realistic approach for the show. Directed and produced by Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

Oberoi said the show is high on the entertainment quotient with lots of action, much like the popular filmmaker's blockbuster movies 'Singham', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. "The larger-than-life Rohit Shetty signature is there but it is still palpably real. He has changed his language of cinema just for OTT. The scale, the passion with which Rohit has made this, he will set a benchmark with 'India Police Force'. He took four years to get the script right," Oberoi told PTI in an interview.

'Indian Police Force' is described as an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe. Oberoi, who has explored the long-format earlier with the series 'Inside Edge', believes Shetty's hunger to tell interesting stories is the secret for his success. "The reason why Rohit Shetty is consistently successful is he is still so hungry, he is always first and the last guy on a set. He reinvented his own short taking, his own grammar of cinema for OTT. He reinvented the tone in which the performances have to be. It is different from 'Simmba', 'Singham' and he has kept the integrity of the world so honest and real," he added.

Oberoi said he instantly fell in love with his character when Shetty offered him the the role. "When I met him, he said he is making a show, which he has been writing for four years and he had me in mind. That to me is a big compliment. He had the humility to say, 'Read it, see if you like it and give me your feedback'. I gave him my feedback and I loved the show, the character and suggested a few things." In the show, Oberoi will feature alongside Malhotra and actor Shilpa Shetty, who will also essay the role of a cop.

"It was so much fun bonding with Sid (Sidharth Malhotra), Shilpa coming on is like 'toofan'. We also have other great talent on the show," he added. 'India Police Force' will most likely premiere next year on Prime Video. Oberoi is currently awaiting the release of series 'Dharavi Bank'. The crime thriller is set to stream on MX Player from Saturday.