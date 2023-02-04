Indian Performer Dr Kruti Parekh Shines on International Stage 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us'

New Delhi: Indian mentalist Dr. Kruti Parekh made history as the first Indian Mentalist to showcase an original act on the renowned television show 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us.' She is known for her incredible mind-reading abilities and mesmerizing performances, Dr. Parekh leaves audiences in awe with her unique and innovative act.

The show, which airs on The CW network in the United States, features magicians and mentalists from around the world as they attempt to fool legendary magicians Penn & Teller. Dr. Parekh is the world’s premier Female Mentalist and has performed at numerous events and venues across the world. Her unique blend of psychology, magic, and mind-reading, encompassing traditional Indian influences and modern techniques have made her a standout in the world of entertainment, captivated audiences and left them questioning what is real and what is illusion.

Regarding this experience, Dr. Kruti says, "I am honored to have the opportunity to showcase my talents on such a prestigious platform, the recognition is amazing. I have put a lot of time and effort into creating an act that is truly original, which everyone enjoyed. I look forward to more such events in the coming time."

Dr. Parekh's performance on Fool Us is a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft, and a moment of celebration for India as one of its own takes center stage on a global stage. She showcased the mind-blowing talents of this Star in the world of mentalism.