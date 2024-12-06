Mumbai: Step into the world of high-stakes legal drama as JioCinema brings all nine seasons of Suits in Hindi for the first time in India! The globally acclaimed series loved for its sharp storytelling, iconic characters, and intense courtroom battles, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium. The platform unveiled a promo on the track Millionaire by YoYo Honey Singh, perfectly capturing the ambition and drama that define the series.

Reacting to the crossover, YoYo Honey Singh said, “I’m thrilled to see Millionaire resonate with a powerhouse series like Suits! The song celebrates ambition, confidence, and the drive to succeed, which aligns perfectly with the show’s iconic characters and their journeys. It’s an exciting crossover, and I’m sure fans of both the track and the series will love this unique collaboration.”

Talking about the song, he added, "I created this song not just for those who are already millionaires but for those from the streets who aspire to become one and achieve success in life. I see this song as an inspiration for everyone because I come from the streets of New Delhi, and I’m here today only because of my fans."

The talented cast of Suits, include Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman, bringing to life the drama, wit, and intensity that have made the series a global phenomenon.

JioCinema Premium offers an ad-free streaming experience with high-definition quality for just Rs. 29 per month. Subscribers can immerse themselves in this iconic series along with a vast library of international films, family-friendly entertainment, and exclusive originals.

Watch all nine seasons of Suits in Hindi, exclusively streaming on JioCinemla Premium!