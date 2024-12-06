Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828492https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/international-series-suits-in-hindi-on-this-ott-platform-yo-yo-honey-singhs-millionaire-makes-it-to-promo-watch-2828492.html
NewsWeb Series
SUITS

International Series 'Suits' In Hindi On This OTT Platform: Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Millionaire' Makes It To Promo - Watch

Watch all nine seasons of Suits in Hindi, exclusively streaming on JioCinemla Premium!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

International Series 'Suits' In Hindi On This OTT Platform: Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Millionaire' Makes It To Promo - Watch Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Mumbai: Step into the world of high-stakes legal drama as JioCinema brings all nine seasons of Suits in Hindi for the first time in India! The globally acclaimed series loved for its sharp storytelling, iconic characters, and intense courtroom battles, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium. The platform unveiled a promo on the track Millionaire by YoYo Honey Singh, perfectly capturing the ambition and drama that define the series.

Reacting to the crossover, YoYo Honey Singh said, “I’m thrilled to see Millionaire resonate with a powerhouse series like Suits! The song celebrates ambition, confidence, and the drive to succeed, which aligns perfectly with the show’s iconic characters and their journeys. It’s an exciting crossover, and I’m sure fans of both the track and the series will love this unique collaboration.”

Talking about the song, he added, "I created this song not just for those who are already millionaires but for those from the streets who aspire to become one and achieve success in life. I see this song as an inspiration for everyone because I come from the streets of New Delhi, and I’m here today only because of my fans."

The talented cast of Suits, include Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman, bringing to life the drama, wit, and intensity that have made the series a global phenomenon.
JioCinema Premium offers an ad-free streaming experience with high-definition quality for just Rs. 29 per month. Subscribers can immerse themselves in this iconic series along with a vast library of international films, family-friendly entertainment, and exclusive originals.

Watch all nine seasons of Suits in Hindi, exclusively streaming on JioCinemla Premium!

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
NEWS ON ONE CLICK