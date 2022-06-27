New Delhi: Ishq Express takes you on a journey of love with the excitement of trains! The story revolves around two young adults Aarav (Ritvik Sahore) and Tanya (Gayatrii Bhhardwaj) who meet on a train, become friends and fall in love. Owing to its relatable narrative and a heartwarming storyline, the show has gone on to garner a lot of praise from viewers and critics alike. With love pouring in from different corners, the two leads share their experience whilst filming for the endearing series.

"Honestly, I always wanted to meet a cute girl on a train but could only do it through this relatable series. Shooting on the train helped me relive those exciting moments before the pandemic struck. The series is also aspirational and effortlessly depicts the confusion, dilemma, and impulsiveness which we all have had during our late teens. I think that people of all ages will resonate with ‘Ishq Express’. After all, love is a universal feeling," said Ritvik Sahore.

"It was an amazing experience with the entire cast and crew. My most memorable scene was at Marine Drive, where Tanya breaks down. It was really tough to emote such personal feelings in front of about 50 odd strangers at that time. I also had a lot of fun shooting in Kolkata, as I’ve never been to this city which has this old-school charm to it," said Gayatrii Bhhardwaj.

Produced by Ahab Jafri (Tauzi) and Satish Raj Kasireddi of Lockdown Shorts Studio, and directed by Tanmai Rastogi and Saurabh George Swamy, Ishq Express is streaming now on Amazon miniTV.

