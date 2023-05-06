It’s Larger Than Life: 'Fireflies' Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee On Fantasy Drama

New Delhi: Zee5's 'Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu' has taken over the TV screens. The series directed by national award-winning Hemant Gaba, with Animesh Verma as the showrunner, produced by Amrit Walia, targets family audiences, including teens who are at a vulnerable stage in their lives and grappling with all kinds of problems.

Ace actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who plays an important role in the series talked about his experience and shared many anecdotes from the sets.

He was asked about how difficult or easy is it to shoot for a fantasy drama, to this he replied, "Fantasy drama is difficult because it is larger than life, it needs a lot of conviction which Ms. Amrit Walia, our producer and her team had. So, the rest of the team, the actors just went with it and stuck to the script and all the other stuff that came with it - the kids, the locations, it all added up and it helped us execute the fantasy that Amrit was trying to achieve."

In the series, he plays a father who is a genius doctor and hence there is a lot of pressure on his kid Parth when he fails 9th grade exams. Talking about the parental pressure, and does he think it is necessary for parents to be strict with their kids when it comes to academics, he said, "Since Dr. Negi is an achiever in his life, probably good at studies and that’s why he is where he is in his professional career. It seemed reasonable for him to expect the same dedication of studies from his kids."

"Since I don’t have kids of my own, I don’t know what to say about how to teach or help them grow academically. For me, the most important question is whether we want our kids to become money churning machines or be happy individuals. If I were to raise kids, I would choose option 2. Career and everything can come later, first it’s the child’s self-esteem, peace of mind and personal happiness that would matter to me," he added.

The show has a talented ensemble. Besides Meet Mukhi, seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, who plays Parth, the show also features Riva Arora, popular from Colors' Pavitra Bhagya, Zee's Dance Bangla Dance Akshat Singh and other child actors Anaya Shivan and Aekam Binjwe. Priyanshu and Vineeta M Joshee play Parth's parents, while Madhoo Shah is his wise grandmother. Varun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi as Gangu's love interest Ramnik Laal, brings in the romance with Zoya Afroz's Nyasa. DJ-actor Luke Kenny plays a pivotal role.