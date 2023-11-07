It Was In My Destiny To Play This Role: Namita Dubey For Her Character In Aspirants S2

New Delhi: With a 9.2 rating on IMDb, 'Aspirants' is a show that resonated with millions of Indians who recognised themselves in the likeable characters and felt a connection to their own experiences. 'Aspirants', a TVF original drama that debuted two years ago, revolutionised the streaming market with its grounded plot, likeable characters, and narratives that seemed to represent the goals and lives of regular people. Fans anxiously anticipated a new season as Abhilash, Guri, and SK's "tripod" friendship and Sandeep Bhaiyya's wise counsel became well-known.

Actress Namita Dubey, who plays the role of Dhairya, an aspirant for the Indian Air Force who is honest and ambitious and who later becomes a social worker, opened up about her journey to obtaining the role and her love for her character after the show captured all the love and appreciation from the viewers. “I was meant to do this show. I would’ve been a third generation; my father is an IAS officer, and my grandfather is an IAS. Dhairya’s character does social work; she works in an NGO. I have a degree in Social Work, and also she is working with substance abuse. I have worked with street kids as well. I am thankful Naveen pushed me to audition for this role.”

relates with Dhairya in real life, “I have seriously been drawing parallels between Dhairya and me. Dhairya is extremely calm, she is one of the best versions of me. We’re so similar yet so different in many ways. So, I think it was my destiny to play this role. But the fact that this show became what it was has many variables coming together. Everyone was passionate about this show, and everything worked out, from the script to the music and characters. I feel extremely fortunate for this role, and I feel like I will be Dhairya for the rest of my life!”

Apoorv Singh Karki directs this slice-of-life drama, which stars Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey in their comeback roles. The second season of the recently released slice-of-life drama Aspirants is now accessible only on Prime Video.