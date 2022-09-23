It's happening! 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 first-look PICS out

NewsWeb Series
Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Check out the first-look pictures: Producer and star Lily Collins is returning for the third season, along with others.

New Delhi: Netflix has dropped the first picture of `Emily in Paris` season 3. According to Variety, the show`s third and fourth seasons are currently being filmed in France.

Check out the first-look pictures: Producer and star Lily Collins is returning for the third season, along with others including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to Variety, season three follows Emily as she encounters a significant turning point in each area of her life. While continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and unexpected turns that life in Paris offers, Emily will need to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her love life -- and what those decisions mean for her future in France.

According to the initial pictures released today, Emily will likely see her British boyfriend, Laviscount, again.

William Abadie, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery are also part of the season 3 cast. Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming, and Alison Brown are the executive producers. Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Ryan McCormick, and Jake Fuller all work as producers.

