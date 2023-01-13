'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' Trailer OUT now: Regina Cassandra's upcoming show salutes the undying spirit of uniformed heroes- Watch

New Delhi: 2023 begins on an exciting note with the trailer release of its next original series, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’. Directed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the show stars Regina Cassandra as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. A tribute to the IPS officers of India and their selfless work, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke streams on ZEE5 from 26th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As seen in the trailer, the thriller series narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show is spread across 8 episodes and is centred around real heroes in uniform who tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country. Inspired by true events, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must face in order to fulfil their duties for the country. ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ showcases Kavya’s fight for the nation.

The action-packed thriller blends realism with nuanced storytelling and gives the audience a glimpse of the true grit and heroism possessed by today’s women officers. The show will compel the audience to introspect and reinstate their love for the nation. This Republic Day don’t forget to watch the true spirit of officers in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke which will stream on ZEE5 from 26th January 2023 across 190+ countries.

National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji said, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is an unfettered creation of bravery and valour of female officers. They say police or the army is an unforgiving place for any officer, and the thought behind this show was to capture that. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is an ode to innumerable officers in the police force who have shown courage, resolve and leadership in equal measure. Bringing together a talented cast, this is my sincere attempt towards shattering the mindset of those who belittle women or cast doubts on their courage or capabilities. I am glad ZEE5 is platforming our series and looking forward to the response.”

Regina Cassandra said, “Getting under the skin of Kavya was an enriching experience. From emoting the character of a tough IPS officer and getting the body language correct to playing a mother and daughter was demanding but exciting. Kavya is a strong headed individual who manages to navigate through difficult situations and finds her way which really inspired me. While our society continues to grapple with gender discrimination, a series like Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, draws parallels and showcases what women are capable of. Kavya’s determination, empowering spirit and humanitarian side underlines the true essence of a hero. She is the epitome of a warrior. Despite being a mother, a wife and a daughter, an IPS officer will go beyond her call for duty and serve her nation.”

Sumeet Vyas said, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a tale that speaks volumes about IPS women officers who have been relentlessly serving our country. My respect for them has just increased after this show. Their commitment is unmatched.”

He adds, “My character has a shade of grey so getting the nuances right was very important of me. I enjoyed preparing and making that switch from a sweet innocent man to Tauriq in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. The show will immerse the audience in a world of suspense, deceit and exhilaration. I am hoping that it will lead a societal evolution and encourage gender neutrality for officers in Uniform.”

‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 from 26th January 2023