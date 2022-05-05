New Delhi: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web series ‘Escaype Live’. He essays the role of Ravi Gupta the CEO of a social media app in the series that is directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Jaaved, who collaborated with Siddharth for the first time, is mighty impressed with him. Jaaved called him a ‘perfectionist’ and someone who understands ‘emotions and psychology behind the characters’.

“When I first met Siddharth, I had read a brief synopsis and I found it of interest. But when I met him and he explored and told me how he approached the series and the various characters that are a part of this, it was quite amazing. I loved his vision, the way he saw this as a writer. And as a Director as well. He has got an eye for detail and perfection. A lot of people as directors would be more technical but being a writer, he understands the emotions and psychology behind the characters and that really helps when a director can give an input to an actor on what he is looking for and how an actor should approach the character,” said Jaaved.

Praising Siddharth further, Jaaved said, “ I think he is one of the few directors that I enjoyed interacting with and developing my character with. I think he has a very bright future and this series is fantastic and will put him on the map!”

Escaype Live is a nine-episode fictional story, written by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The storyline is on the hoard to produce maximum viral content by content creators in order to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the series heavily emphasises on the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed.

Apart from Jaaved Jaaferi, the series also features Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.