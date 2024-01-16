'Jab Mila Tu' Promo: Mohsin Khan, And Eisha Singh Open Up On Their Characters And Bond

New Delhi: Not all love stories unfold in the quintessential way of “ek ladka aur ladki mile aur pyaar ho gaya”, some find their way through unforeseen situations, chaos, and emotional turmoil. Jab Mila Tu on JioCinema is one such slice-of-life drama series that explores a unique journey of love and friendship in today’s day and age. Streaming for free from 22nd January 2024, Jab Mila Tu is a 24-episode series, with four episodes premiering every week.

Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, Jab Mila Tu will also be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. Following the excitement generated by the teaser, the promo offers a deeper glimpse into the lives of four unique individuals, played by Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, Jab Mila Tu is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance. However, destiny has its own plans - Jab They Collide, Hoga ek Mad Ride! A rollercoaster of laughter, romance, and unexpected twists awaits, keeping the viewers hooked from the very first episode.

Mohsin Khan shares about his role as Maddy and says, “Maddy is a passionate, larger-than-life character who is also dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage. Jab Mila Tu is about a refreshing young romance that gives me an opportunity to connect with the Gen-Z’s and understand their idea of love - off-beat yet refreshing. Getting into the skin of Maddy’s character has been exciting. The moment I knew I was playing a musician, the first name that came to my mind was the legendary Jim Morrison. He has been such an inspiration. I also lost about 12kgs to portray Maddy with absolute authenticity.”

Eisha Singh commented, “There's always a certain charm in portraying a character who, in many ways, mirrors my life – finding happiness in simple things and enjoying every moment, like Aneri finds joy in baking. Through the course of the show, all of us felt like we’re hanging out with friends with such a positive vibe all around. The audience will feel similar energy and will surely be entertained. Being a part of this adventure is something I'll always cherish.”

Watch these 4 crazy individuals at different crossroads of life exploring love and emotions, with ‘Jab Mila Tu’ starting 22nd January, streaming for free on JioCinema.