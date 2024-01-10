trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708137
NewsWeb Series
JAB MILA TU

Jab Mila Tu Teaser: Bigg Boss Fame Pratik Sehajpal Impresses In Love-Bound Tale - WATCH

Directed by Lalit Mohan, the makers of 'Jab Mila Tu' unveiled the teaser of the the much-awaited tale of love and friendships. The sneak-peek introduces the journey of Maddy – a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal as Adri; and a quick-witted go-getter —Mint, played by Alisha Chopra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jab Mila Tu Teaser: Bigg Boss Fame Pratik Sehajpal Impresses In Love-Bound Tale - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Directed by Lalit Mohan, the makers of 'Jab Mila Tu' unveiled the teaser of the the much-awaited tale of love and friendships. The sneak-peek introduces the journey of Maddy – a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal as Adri; and a quick-witted go-getter —Mint, played by Alisha Chopra.

When Maddy and Aneri, find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Mint and Adri joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie!

Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet. 

On Instagram, the teaser was captioned, " 4 crazy individuals, 4 alag situations... But iss mix-up mein kiska hoga match-up? #JabMilaTu coming soon on #JioCinema."

Pratik's sister Prerna gave a shoutout to him over his new project. Taking to Instagram Story, Prerna dropped the teaser's video and wrote, "Wohooo."
In the caption, she used a couple of evil eye emojis. The release date for the series has not been disclosed yet.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship