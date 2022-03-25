Jalsa: Not Vidya Balan or Shefali Shah but these 3 young performers take centre-stage

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime web series 'Jalsa' has been gaining great reviews from the audience since its release. Other than having the presence of brilliant actors like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, ‘Jalsa’ brought along three star performers — Vidhatri Bandi, Surya Kasibhatla, and Shafeen Patel who made an impression on the audience.

In the film, Vidya as Maya played the role of a top journalist whereas Shefali as Rukhsana, was seen in the role of Maya's cook in this drama thriller.

Apart from them, the intensity of the film was accentuated with the presence of Vidhatri Bandi, Surya Kasibhatla, and Shafeen Patel.

Surya Kasibhatla, a 14-year-old boy of Indian origin from Texas, with Cerebral palsy, played the role of Ayush, who is the son of Maya and has established his character like no one else.

Vidhatri Bandi is an actress who has acted in a few projects earlier, is seen playing the role of Rohini, a trainee reporter who has also nailed her character, and then Shafeen Patel, who has also made his presence in several films, played Sharad, Ruksana's son has also made his performance ‘not-to-be missed’ in the film.

Speaking about the three, Director Suresh Triveni shares, “For me, Vidhatri has been someone who was not in the top of my preferences initially but suddenly one day I saw her audition, and bang on, she works for me! Because as a Rookie trainee she really filled in the part. She has done justice to her role. So, I am expecting a lot from her in the future because she is someone who is definitely a revelation."

"Regarding Surya, a lot of conversation has already happened. It was never thought like we need to make an inclusive film, it was an obvious choice. I have known someone very closely who has this condition of Cerebral palsy so for me, it was not something that was forced into the narrative it just cames naturally," he added.

He further said, "Regarding Shafeen, what a delight he has been. He is someone whom I call an old soul in a young body. He was meant to be an observer in the narrative and I guess, all he has is some 5 to 6 dialogues, but then the way he understands the scenes, it's no less than any senior actor."

Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, ‘Jalsa’ promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you wanting for more.

Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

‘Jalsa’ had its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.