'Jamtara' to 'Mismatched', here are five Netflix series perfect for a weekend binge watch

New Delhi: Everyone, after a hectic week, wants to unwind at the weekend. Some plan a weekend getaway, and some decide to Netflix and chill. Netflix, in recent times, has produced some great binge-worthy web series. So here are five of the most popular web series that one can watch and enjoy at the weekend:



Jamtara Season 2

This Netflix series, which is based on real stories, has a new season. The key characters are Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Akshya Parasany, Aasif Khan, and Anshuman Pushkar. Sunny and Rocky, together with their buddies from Jamtara village, run a phishing scam against a dishonest politician in the course of the narrative. This mystery crime thriller may be just what you need to unwind on a weeknight.

Mismatched

Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vidya Malvade, and Rannvijay Singh, is based on the best-selling book by Sandhya Menon.A young woman who aspires to be a tech whiz and a young man looking for his happily-ever-after are the central characters of the story. The dramatic and intriguing ending to season one will keep you on the edge of your seat. Season 2 will return with more drama, fun and romance than before.



Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2

Season 2 of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives begins in 2020 and features Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey as the main characters. Four prominent Bollywood ladies who interact and joke about with one another are the focus of the story. Four feisty Bollywood ladies bicker and argue over their professions, families, and friendships while they go on safari trips, party, and vacation together. It's difficult to avoid binge-watching the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Masaba Masaba 2

Masaba Masaba, a Sonam Nair-directed web series that starred Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, returned for a second season this year. The narrative, which centres on a woman attempting to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives, is based on Masaba's life. She starts her own business and gets involved in a love triangle on top of that. This seven-episode series is not only entertaining but also a platform that showcases what young women often go through.

Decoupled

This Netflix original features R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in the key roles and centres on an aloof writer and his startup founder wife who fall out of love, are about to get divorced, and decide to live together for their kid. The series is gripping and a must watch.