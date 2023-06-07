topStoriesenglish2618539
Jee Karda Trailer Out: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Drama

'Jee Karda' tells the story of seven school friends, who thought that by the time they are 30, their life will be sorted, turning 30 to find that it’s a grand hot mess instead.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The dynamic cast and crew of the Amazon Original series 'Jee Karda' promoted their upcoming show in Mumbai city. With the trailer of the series dropping just a day ago, viewers are excited and eagerly waiting to see how the story of these seven school friends will unfold. 

The ensemble cast of romance drama including Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayaan, and Samvedna Suwalka along with the director Arunima Sharma were seen having a gala time while promoting their upcoming series. 

Dressed to kill, all of them looked absolutely stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs. The magical bonding shared between the co-actors and their seemless synergy is vividly evident in these pictures.

'Jee Karda' tells the story of seven school friends, who thought that by the time they are 30, their life will be sorted, turning 30 to find that it’s a grand hot mess instead. They live, love, laugh, make mistakes, get their hearts broken, and grow up a little but through it all discover that the best of friendships are imperfect and life is a luminous shade of grey. 

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, 'Jee Karda' is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and, Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda, the Amazon Original Series will premiere on June 15, exclusively on Prime Video.

