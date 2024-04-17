JioCinema Unveils Gripping Trailer For 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' - A High-Intensity War-Room Drama

Not all wars are won on the battlefield and not all soldiers don uniforms! JioCinema, takes you behind the scenes of India’s largest defence operation with the trailer launch of its upcoming fictional war room drama, Ranneeti: Balakot& Beyond! The show releases on JioCinema on 25th April 2024.

The remarkable storyline is helmed by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna. For the first time a web-series decodes the modern warfare that isn’t simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from SphereoriginsMultivision Private Limited. The high-octane fictional drama, inspired from real life events that shook the nation, is shot at a grand scale, setting new benchmarks in cinematic excellence for the entertainment landscape.

Boasting of some never-seen before aerial sequences, stellar performances and a powerful narrative that deftly captures every aspect, both on and off the battlefield, of India’s biggest and most sought-after defence operation - the web-series promises a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Jimmy Shergill shared his excitement on the trailer launch, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired from real life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room. I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”

Ashutosh Rana further added to the sentiment and stated, “After every challenging show or film, I always feel like I’ve grown as an actor. Doing Ranneeti has been a crash-course in India’s politics and defence philosophy! Chanakyaniti isn’t simply a word but the mantra inside those walls of a war room, when everything is at stake! For a die-hard patriot like me, playing the enemy was not easy. However, it's roles like these that challenge us as actors.”

Ashish Vidyarthi, spoke about his role and experience of working on the show, “A show and opportunity like Ranneeti comes occasionally. Playing the role of the NSA chief has been challenging but the meetings with a few members from the defence forces really helped me grasp the nuances of my character. The prep-work and workshops took me back to my NSD days! Playing a character of that stature is not easy, but Santosh brought the best out of us as actors. He paid attention to every little detail to stay as true and authentic to the characters as possible. “

LaraDutta who plays a power-broker, spoke about the shooting experience, “The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war-room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery. Being from an air-force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!”

Prasanna, who plays the role of our very own brave-heart, Group Captain further added, “It’s been an absolute honour to play the role of a national hero. I just followed the script, but the team who was part of the actual operation created unscripted history with their courage and unmatched love for the nation. I remember feeling actual goose bumps, while shooting the scenes when the Group Captain was captured by the Pakistani forces. Meeting some of the members who were a part of the operation was an absolute fanboy moment for me that I will always treasure.”

Watch the Trailer here :

Prepare for a heart-pounding journey from the war room to the front lines in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' exclusively on JioCinema .