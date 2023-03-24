Jubilee Trailer: Aditi Roy Hydari-Aparshakti Khurrana's Period-Drama To Showcase Old Bollywood

New Delhi: Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Jubilee' has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series has a stellar ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, and features an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi. Atul Sabharwal has written the screenplay and dialogues.

Part One (Episodes One-Five) of 'Jubilee' will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14. The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series Jubilee reveals an alternate history of the formative years of the Hindi film industry.

Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the owner of Roy Talkies; his wife (Aditi Rao Hydari) is having an affair with Madan Kumar (Nandish Sandhu). The furious studio head tasks Aparshakti Khurana's Binod to bring her lover back to him. Wamiqa Gabbi plays a young singer Nilofer who dreams of joining films as well. Ram Kapoor is also part of the cast as Madan and Jay's champion.

