Kajol Receives Massive Love For Her Recently Released Show 'The Trial'

New Delhi: The protagonist 'Noyonika', played by Kajol, embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal. She takes the rein of her life in her own hands. Kajol's performance has been applauded by the audience.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the show has garnered great views. Elated with the response, Kajol said, "Noyonika’s character is very close to my heart. She is a strong and practical woman who is always ready to tackle every situation in her life. Hearing the kind of response, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha has received is absolutely humbling. Being able to represent the strength of a woman and being appreciated for that portrayal is empowering for me as a woman and as an actor.”.

Talking about the love and appreciation, The Trial has been receiving, Suparn S Varma shares, “It was an emotional moment bringing 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' to all of you. The kind words and love that all of you have showered - whether it is the intricacies of the background score and dialogues or our strong and fabulous cast that stole the show, the past few days have been one of my best days so far. Even the industry and my peers, that have shared their love for our show and the response has been overwhelming. I can't wait for all of you to witness what happens next! The love and positivity that all my friends, family and fans have given me for 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' truly adds a feather to my cap, after 'The Family Man', 'Rana Naidu', 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai' and now 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', it just empowers me to create pathbreaking content and bring new stories to entertain all of you!."



Speaking on the success of 'The Trial', Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia, shared, “ Our only aim is to bring entertainment to audiences through every project we make. The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a special one for us and it’s encouraging for us to see that audiences have loved what we have presented to them. The response to this show is a testament to all the hard work put in by all the teams. And we aim to create more such meaningful and entertaining content for the audiences in the future.”

Along with Kajol, the show features Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Ffilms with Director and Showrunner Suparn S Varma, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.