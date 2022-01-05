हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' comedy special to premiere on Netflix on January 28

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared the promo of his Netflix comedy special titled 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'. The show will stream on the OTT platform from January 28.

&#039;Kapil Sharma: I&#039;m Not Done Yet&#039; comedy special to premiere on Netflix on January 28
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma's debut comedy special "Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet" is set to premiere on January 28, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The stand-up special was announced last year in January.

"From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai, Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet!

"Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bone, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut," a note from Netflix read.

The official Twitter account of the streamer announced the release date of the special, along with a video featuring the 40-year-old comedian.

"There is an inner voice you hear as an artiste, that 'I am not done yet'. I need to do something else, but where does one do it? So, Netflix really attracted me... It is available in around 190 countries. Everyone said they are interested in listening to my story. I was like, 'Seriously?' You could say this is my story, but yes, my story in my style," Sharma said.

"So I sang on the show, in a different style, and it is in English - that is the bigger news," he quipped.

The comedian currently hosts "The Kapil Sharma Show", which airs on the weekends on Sony TV.

