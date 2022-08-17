New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her appearance in the Amazon miniTV fun courtroom comedy show 'Case toh Banta Hai'. The Free Streaming Service on Wednesday unveiled a sneak peek into one of its most awaited episodes of the show featuring the actress.

The rib-tickling video gives us a glimpse of how Bebo is all prepared to take up each of the Atrangi Ilzaams coming her way. The video also features a hilarious scene where Gopal Datt accuses Kareena of sporting two different shoes, to which the glam-queen responds by saying, "It’s couture, darling".

The actress, while talking about her appearance, said,"Laughter is the best gift you can present to a person. Case Toh Banta Hai, through its unique concept of India's first official court of comedy, was an extremely interesting proposition with all the Atrangi Ilzaams and super fun conversations". She further added, "It was a joy to film the episode with Riteish, Kusha, and Varun. Can't wait for audiences to see how I fight off all the accusations exclusively on Amazon miniTV."

Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma host this unique weekly comedy series, Case Toh Banta Hai, where they appear in the roles of a public defender and defence attorney, respectively. Kusha Kapila also appears in it, as the judge who decides the destiny of the biggest Bollywood stars.

The latest episode can be streamed on the service this Friday.