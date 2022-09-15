Kareena Kapoor calls Hush Hush trailer ‘super exciting’, Vidya Balan ‘can’t wait to watch’! Check out reactions

New Delhi: The trailer of Prime Video’s new web series ‘Hush Hush’ has finally been released and since then everybody is talking about it. The buzz around the trailer and its mysterious, suspenseful, and dramatic plot line has kept the audience and the film fraternity intact with everybody hailing the storyline. The show features a stunning, all-women cast of Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka. It focuses on how a group of friends face grave danger and odds stacked up against them.

Now that the trailer is out, some of the most popular celebrities from Bollywood are sharing their views about it. The film personalities took to their social media handles to express their excitement.

Look at the reactions -

Kareena Kapoor Khan says “Looks super exciting”

Vidya Balan writes “Can’t wait to watch Hush Hush”

Nikkhil Advani said,“Congrats to a host of friends and collaborators. Looking good @vikramix @sakpataudi @Kritika_Kamra So good to see @iam_juhi on the platform scene. Well done #TanujaChandra @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN #HushHushOnPrime”.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji tweeted, "Always so fab! Love u ⁦@iam_juhi."

Watch the trailer

The 7-episode series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the executive producer of the show. 'Hush Hush' follows the lives of four friends—a powerful lobbyist, Ishi Sanghamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist, Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan Pataudi), a housewife, Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), and a fashion designer, Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami). After being involved in something horrible one fateful night, their previously picture-perfect lives are turned upside down. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members across the world from September 22.