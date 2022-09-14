NewsWeb Series
Karishma Tanna dons cop avatar in crime drama Hush Hush - Watch promo

The story of "Hush Hush" revolves around a group of women whose seemingly perfect lives start to fall apart after an unforeseen event brings to light secrets from their past and puts everything they hold dear in danger.

  • Hush Hush will be streaming live from 22nd September on Prime video
  • The plot delves into the lies that rages in these women's privileged lives

New Delhi: OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the promo of yet another thrilling show 'Hush Hush'. It features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulkha and Karishma Tanna among others. The leggy lass of television, Karishma Tanna will be seen playing inspector Geeta Tehlan, who is smart, intelligent, and committed to finding the truth and solving the murder mystery. 

Hush Hush also features Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari- The Family Man), and Jaideep Ahlawat (Hathiram Chaudhary - Pataal Lok). Karishma expressed her joy at her role as a police officer for the first time and her joining Prime Video OTT bandwagon, saying, "It was amazing to be in the same league as Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. I feel inspired seeing them on screen and I have learnt a lot from them by watching them. I notice their body language and the way they speak. This is the first time I am playing a cop so I am really excited about it. When I met Tanuja ma'am for the first time she asked to go completely de-glam for this role. Whether it is my posture, my walk, my body language, she had asked me to change it entirely to suit the role. Playing the role of an intimidating copy was so good and refreshing for me.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hush Hush is a crime drama directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra. It will release exclusively on Prime Video on September 22 in India and 240 other countries.

 

