Karm Yuddh OTT review: Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana's revenge drama has kickass performances!

New Delhi: OTT giant Disney+Hoststar's new web show 'Karm Yuddh' features Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. It is an exciting and entertaining revenge drama that has impressed the viewers with its narrative and stellar performances by an ensemble star cast. The Ravi Adhikari-directed series has a winning combination in its storyline of drama, revenge, mystery, love and romance!

Karm Yuddh Storyline:

The story starts as a family revenge drama that focuses on the ‘Roy’ family. It’s a power struggle where two personalities are vying to get the top spot of the Chairman of the Roy Group of Industries. With ambitions running sky high, to what extent with the competitors go? A fantastic tale of ruthless desires makes ‘Karm Yuddh’ a complete entertainer.

Along with family hostility and vengeance, the series also offers softer moments of college love and romance. The story has been intricately crafted that take viewers on a journey of human emotions that range from anger to happiness, to jealousy and longing.

Karm Yuddh star cast:

The stellar star cast of Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana Anjana Sukhani and Pranay Pachauri along with the others have truly infused the series with great vigour. Netizens from all over are showering love and praises on the team of Karma Yuddh for bringing forth a wholesome entertainer on OTT!