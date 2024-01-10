trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708315
Karmma Calling Trailer: Namrata Sheth, Raveena Tandon To Have An Entertaining Face-Off - WATCH

While the two will be seen in competition with each other on the show, it is said that 'Karmma Calling' revolves around the power dynamics in the acting world.

New Delhi: Actress Namrata Sheth's upcoming show, 'Karmma Calling', has been highly anticipated. Especially, the first promo from this web show left many viewers jaw dropped, and now some more interesting details have come from the show ahead of its trailer dropping. 

Both Namrata and Raveena will be seen playing the leading ladies in this massy show. And it seems the two will be opposite each other literally. Namrata and Raveena's characters will have an entertaining face-off in the show.

Talking about,'Karmma Calling', Namrata shares,"This is a role that has been in my bucket list for long and it has so many layers. I'm looking forward to the love and blessings of the audiences and hope they love me in this never seen before avatar."

Makers of the web series titled 'Karmma Calling' organised an event to unveil the trailer in Mumbai.

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and wrote, "Na power, na paisa, na rules - Indrani ka saamna koi nahi kar paya. Kya hoga jab uska saamna hoga uske Karmma se? #HotstarSpecials #KarmmaCalling - all episodes streaming from Jan 26th. #KarmmaCallingOnHotstar."

 

