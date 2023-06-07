'Kathal' To 'Citadel' - Suspense Series That Will Give You The Chills This Summer

New Delhi: In the clutter of multi-genre shows and films, how about binge-watching a few well-made, engaging, suspenseful stories that have compelling plot twists and well-defined characters? We curate for you, a list of entertainers that will keep you guessing till the end.

Dahaad

This acclaimed crime web series created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi is inspired by a serial killer. Also known as Cyanide Mohan, the killer targeted single women after promising them marriage. Set in rural Rajasthan, the show stars Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati, a Dalit Sub-Inspector who faces sexism and discrimination as she tries to prevent another murder.

Shadyantra

This riveting Zee Theatre teleplay explores the themes of greed, betrayal and retribution and revolves around a murderous conspiracy and its far-reaching consequences. Directed by Ganesh Yadav, this teleplay stars Hina Khan as Natasha Malhotra, a trusting wife and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Rohan Tiwari, her ambitious husband who also manages her construction company.

Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery

This satirical mystery is set in a small town and is a tongue-in-cheek comment on the way law and order machinery is often misused to serve the rich and the powerful. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra for Netflix and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, the film features Sanya Malhotra as Mahima, a Dalit policewoman who is asked to find two exotic jackfruits that have gone missing from a politician's garden.

Double Game

The Zee Theatre teleplay takes us deep into the chaos of an unraveling marriage where the spouses are willing to go to any lengths to outmaneuver each other. In this fascinating psychological drama, a couple plays a dangerous game of wits to get the better of each other and there is even a doppelganger complicating their unusual marriage.

Citadel

A spy-thriller from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. The show explores how former Citadel (global spy agency) agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) go on a mission, years after they were presumed dead during an operation in Italy.