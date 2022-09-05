NewsWeb Series
Katrina Kaif prefers 'Suhaag din' and not 'raat,' actress opens up on Koffee With Karan

Glamour and fashion are embedded hard in the DNA of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 with celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game.

  • The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.
  • Stream it on September 8th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi; stream it on September 8th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Glamour and fashion are embedded hard in the DNA of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 with celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game, but also the signature enigma. It is what crowns them as diva and us go fida! In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as superstar Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of suhaag raat can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina Kaif, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow.

“It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din,” reasoned the superstar.
For couples struggling to live up to the hype of suhaag raat, Katrina Kaif’s rationale does ring a bell of logic!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu. 

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

