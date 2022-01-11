हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shefali Shah calls her role in ‘Human’ her toughest role till date.

Know how Shefali Shah prepared for the toughest role of her career Dr Gauri Nathin in ‘Human’

New Delhi: Actress Shefali Shah is known for being a terrific performer and her new Disney+ Hotstar web show ‘Human’ has created quite a lot of buzz. But do you know who is the inspiration behind her character Dr Gauri Nathin the upcoming medical thriller. The actress revealed that she did a lot of research for this character and when the camera’s would start rolling, the character would take control over her and guide her.

“Knowledge of how a part of the medical world works. Had read about human clinical trials, but this was an eye opener. And as an actor, it’s been the most complicated part I’ve played. She’s unlike anyone I know or have even heard of. And even though I’d worked on the script for months, after a point of time when the camera rolled, Gauri Nath decided the course! She’d surprise me too! I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around her,” said Shefali.

The ‘Delhi Crime’ actress calls her role in ‘Human’ her toughest role till date.

Human is a fictional series that depicts the collateral damage due to fast tracked drug trials for financial gains leading to innocent lives being lost to greed. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Apart from Shefali, actors Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe also feature in ‘Human’. 

Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards.

