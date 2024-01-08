Koffee With Karan 8: Legendary Actresses Zeenat Aman And Neetu Kapoor Grace The Koffee Couch: Watch

New Delhi: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

Embark on a nostalgic journey as Koffee with Karan hosts the legendary queens - the charismatic Zeenat Aman and the ever-graceful Neetu Kapoor! Dive into their candid conversations as they make surprising revelations brimming with nostalgia and discuss the untold stories from Bollywood’s golden era. This episode promises to be a celebration of their legacy and we can hardly keep our calm!

Curious as ever, Karan Johar asked, “What according to you is the wildest thing you did in the 70s.?” Zeenat Aman revealed, “I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did.”

“Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?” asked Karan Johar. “No comment”, quipped Zeenat Aman

Talking about crushes, Karan Johar asked, “One Bollywood heartthrob from your time, who was your secret crush?”

“Shashi Kapoor” replied Neetu Kapoor. Surprised, Karan Johar said, “You were crushing on your uncle?”

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing exclusively, only on Disney+ Hotstar!