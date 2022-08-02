NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

Koffee With Karan: Kareena and Aamir to brew some 'koffee' this Thursday

The `Laal Singh Chaddha` duo will be seen together on `Koffee With Karan` for the first time. Earlier today, Karan Johar unveiled the first promo of the upcoming episode and it looks like a lot of fun! 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are all set to grace the `Koffee` couch. The fifth episode of the show will air on Thursday.
  • The `Laal Singh Chaddha` duo will be seen together on `Koffee With Karan` for the first time.

Trending Photos

Koffee With Karan: Kareena and Aamir to brew some 'koffee' this Thursday

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are all set to grace the `Koffee` couch. The fifth episode of the show will air on Thursday. 

The `Laal Singh Chaddha` duo will be seen together on `Koffee With Karan` for the first time. Earlier today, Karan Johar unveiled the first promo of the upcoming episode and it looks like a lot of fun! 

Sharing Kareena and Aamir`s photo on Instagram, Karan wrote, "A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the promo, Karan is seen asking Kareena about her sex life after she embraced parenthood to which Kareena responded by saying, "You would know". Karan then responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watches the show. 

Then, Aamir quickly turned the tables around and asked Karan, "Your mother doesn`t mind you talking about other people`s sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai ."Later, Aamir even asked Kareena to rate his fashion sense and that`s when Kareena embraced her inner Pooh and jokingly said, "minus"!

The duo`s appearance on the chat show is being touted as a promotional stint as their film `Laal Singh Chaddha` will hit the theatres on August 11. 

Helmed by Advait Chandan, `Laal Singh Chaddha` is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film `Forrest Gump`, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, `Laal Singh Chaddha` also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Live Tv

Koffee With KaranKoffee with Karan promoKoffee With Karan new promoKareena Kapoor KhanAamir khanlaal singh chaddha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?