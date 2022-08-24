New Delhi: Rapper Badshah is the latest celebrity to appear in the fun courtroom comedy show 'Case To Banta Hai'.The pop star has finally stepped into the katghara to face some atrangi ilzaams.

On Wednesday,Amazon miniTV ,the company's free video streaming service, provided viewers with another entertaining sneak peek into an upcoming Case Toh Banta Hai episode that would feature Badshah. He has made thousands of people dance to his music, but some of the lawyers' atrangi ilzaams literally had him rolling on the floor.

In the video dropped by Amazon miniTV, a confused Badshah lands in the witness box and bursts into uncontrollable laughter when Riteish Deshmukh asks him, Kya Jagjit Singh ne aapko kabhi sing karne se roka hai.

Here is the link to the post shared:

Badshah sharing his experience of being a part of India’s first courtroom comedy said, "Laughter...what!... laughter... what!! This was my whole reaction during the entire shoot. I was in tears, quite literally from the moment we started shooting.” He added, “Riteish, Kapila and Varun are brilliant artists, and they are absolute masters of the art, put all of them together in a room and it is a laughter riot! The Ilzaams, the puns, the jokes, all of it in India's first official court of comedy is a treat for the viewers. Watch my episode exclusively on Amazon miniTV as your boy Badshah dodges some really Atrangi stuff."