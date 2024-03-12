New Delhi: Immerse yourself in an epic drama set in feudal Japan with FX’s Shōgun. An original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel by the same name, the 10-episode limited series unravels in 17th-century Japan when a mysterious ship appears in a nearby village, leading to a civil war and unleashes a fight for survival for Lord Yoshii Toranaga as his enemies unite against him. Created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the all-new series features an acclaimed Japanese cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Cosmo Jarvis in pivotal roles. Packed with political conspiracies, edge-of-the-seat action, and intricate historical details, FX’s Shōgun promises a cinematic masterpiece unlike any. Stream the first two episodes exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar followed by new episodes every Tuesday.

Lauro David Chartrand-Del Valle while discussing the beauty of Shōgun’s stunts, said “In today's choreography, authenticity is key, but entertainment is paramount. We incorporate slips, special kicks, and CGI into our fight scenes, making them both authentic and engaging. Despite this, we ensure that every stunt serves the story. When depicting Shinobi, we emphasize stealth and purpose, avoiding flashy moves for a more serious tone. While I initially explored more Hollywood-style choreography, the producers wanted a grounded approach, focusing on the character's journey from sleeper to activated assassin. I'm proud of the stuntwoman who embodied this role with grace and determination, seamlessly navigating the castle's layout as if she had lived there her whole life.”

FX’s Shōgun also stars Tadanobu Asan, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke, Yuki Kura, and Fumi Nikaido. Justin Marks serves as the Showrunner and Executive Producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Hiroyuki Sanada also serves as a producer in the series produced by FX Productions.

Witness the riveting world of 17th Century feudal Japan in FX’s Shōgun from 28th February, now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.