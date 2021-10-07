Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's Break Point gets a thumbs up from fans!

New Delhi: Indian sports legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's inside story of bromance to break-up has received a thumbs up from audiences and critics alike. They killed it on the court while millions watched them, conquering one game after the next.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's story reveals their intriguing on and off-court dynamics as the 7-part series is out now on ZEE5.

While the trailer of the highly anticipated series created ripples giving audiences a sneak-peak of everything in the store, Break Point, jointly directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari amassed rave reviews from audiences and critics. This comes as no surprise as the tell-it-all series encapsulates the highs and the lows, the victories and the highly speculated split between the tennis icons who were the most feared doubles pair during the late 1990s.

Break Point became a subject of heated discussion and took the digital space by storm. The series was lauded for its candid, unfiltered and honest narrative of what actually went down between the tennis icons while capturing their friendship, partnership, brotherhood, ambition and hard work.

Audiences referred to the series as 'irresistibly compelling', 'an evocative piece of storytelling' and 'insightful'.

Here's what they had to say -

"@Maheshbhupathi @Leander

Finished watching the series..

Wow..just wow , an Amazing series

As someone who watched your career, took pride in your winning and cried at your losses.

I am extremly happy to see you guys finishing with a chest bump.

#BreakPoint"

"@ashwinyiyer @niteshtiwari22

Ohh how did i forgor the storytellers.

Amazing direction ma'am , Sir.

Thank you for providing us with this masterpiece

#Breakpoint"

"@Maheshbhupathi @Leander Goosebumps!!! #Breakpoint"

"#BreakPoint is amazing! Wish @Leander and @Maheshbhupathi had that elusive #olymicsgoldmedal!"

"#BreakPoint on @ZEE5Premium is awesome! Thank you @niteshtiwari22 and Ashwini Tiwari Iyer for giving us a glimpse in the lives of our legends; @Leander and @Maheshbhupathi ! They truly inspired the generations in our country! Amazing Storytelling. #LeeHesh"

‘BREAK POINT’ marks ZEE5’s first partnership with filmmakers, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures, known for their exceptional movies such as Dangal, Panga, Chhichhore, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more.

This is also the first time that Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will be co-directing a project. The seven-episode exclusive series is currently streaming on ZEE5.