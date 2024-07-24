Life Hill Gayi: Arushi Nishank’s Himshrri Films & Disney+ Hotstar Bring Laugh Riot Starring Kusha Kapila, Divyendu Sharma!

New Delhi: Produced and conceptualized by Aarushi Nishank, this series promises to be a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and breathtaking scenery from the heartland of Uttarakhand.

"Life Hill Gayi" unfolds against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand, weaving a tale of sibling rivalry and personal growth. The series features a stellar cast including Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, and Kabir Bedi, each bringing their unique flair to the narrative.

Divyenndu Sharma and Kusha Kapila take center stage as siblings fighting for their grandfather's (Kabir Bedi) inheritance. "Praise for our cast is an understatement," gushed Aarushi Nishank, producer and founder of Himshrri Films. "Divyenndu brings such depth to his role, Mukti's performance is mesmerizing, and Kusha Kapila – what a revelation! Kusha's hard work and dedication to her character are evident in every scene. Watching her on screen being her hilarious, authentic self is pure joy. The entire cast has poured their hearts into this project, and it shows."

The trailer, which has already taken the internet by storm, kicks off with a peek at the long-abandoned hotel, Good Morning Woods Villa, as the Siblings embark on the challenging task of renovating the hotel, they encounter a whirlwind of comedic mishaps and heartwarming moments. Vinay Pathak adds depth to the story as their father, while romance blooms between Divyenndu and Mukti Mohan's characters amidst the chaos.

Aarushi Nishank, the producer and founder of Himshrri Films, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are beyond excited to bring 'Life Hill Gayi' to audiences everywhere. This series is a visual feast with the stunning landscapes of Uttarakhand, but more importantly, it's a heartfelt story that captures the true essence of family and personal growth."

Mark your calendars for August 9th, 2024, as Disney+ Hotstar launches "Life Hill Gayi," inviting viewers to embark on an unforgettable adventure of laughter, transformation, and the enduring power of family bonds.