New Delhi: The popular reality show Lock Upp has been making waves. The show is in news for various reasons. In the promo episode, one of the contestants - Anjali Arora can be heard confessing her feelings.

Anjali can be heard asking Munawar if he will be visiting her in Delhi after the show. He then asks why he should come to Delhi. Anjali then asks him “pareshaan ho gaye?” After a brief conversation, Anjali says, "I love you" at which Munawar blushes.

Anjali and Munawar's chemistry has been making waves and fans are loving it. In fact when actress Ankita Lokhande came as a guest on the show, she told Anjali and Munawar how fans are loving the duo. She presented them with a mug with their picture and their names' hashtag “#Munjali” printed on it.

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel started on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. It is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.