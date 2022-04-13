हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp updates

Lock Upp update: Payal Rohatgi calls Shivam Sharma 'Namak Haraam'

Lock Upp' started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on February 27, 2022. 

Lock Upp update: Payal Rohatgi calls Shivam Sharma &#039;Namak Haraam&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ever since its grand launch, Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT. The reality show has managed to hog the attention of viewers and is going great at present.

Recently, the new promo was released on ALTBalaji's Instagram account with the caption, "Extra bartan (utensils) = emotional damage." The video started with Anjali Arora asking Mandana Karimi to help Shivam with the dishes. At the same time, the camera showed a load of dishes in the sink, eventually leading to a fight between Payal Rohatgi and Shivam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

The day started with a battle between Mandana and the right block because the vessels from last night weren't washed. Everyone started pouncing on Mandana and Shivam to wash the dishes, which eventually led to a fight Payal and Shivam where Payal called Shivam 'namak haraam'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

They both had a very heated conversation that led to the extent that Payal tore Shivam's charge sheet photo. And then the anger reciprocated, where Shivam put Turmeric (Haldi) on a tissue and put it on Payal's charge sheet picture kept in the yard area saying that it's a Potty. 

Lock Upp' started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on February 27, 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. 

 

