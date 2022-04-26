New Delhi: The controversial reality show Lock Upp is nearing its finale and is making headlines for revelations made by its contestants. The ALTBalaji show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and recently saw TV actor Karanvir Bohra's eviction.

Recently, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shared his secret of facing sexual assault as a child. Adding to his story, host Kangana Ranaut revealed that she too was inappropriately touched as a child. After hearing their ordeal, contestant Saisha Shinde broke down recalling her own story of being molested.

"After listening to you both sharing all these, and Munawar talking about how people reacted when he shared it with them, I was reminded of my own experience. The few people whom I told about it, said to me ‘this is why you are this way. You are so much into s*x. You wear women’s clothes, this is why you are gay’. After that, I never had the courage to talk about the matter with anyone, " Saisha said.

Saisha also added that a close family member sexually assaulted her when she was 10 but didn't reveal her identity. She revealed that the person who molested her was a few years older than her and couldn't understand whether it was molestation. Later, she realised what it was.

After Kangana asked her about confronting the person, Saisha said she didn't do it but dropped hints. However, after sharing this secret on the show, the person must have known it. She clarified that Saisha and Swapnil are 2 different people. "Saisha has no qualms in speaking up when it comes to such situations", she quipped.

Lock Upp is streamed on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.