हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saisha Shinde

Lock Upp update: Saisha Shinde breaks into tears, reveals she was 'sexually abused as a child'

Saisha Shinde revealed that the person who molested her was a few years older than her and couldn't understand whether it was molestation.

Lock Upp update: Saisha Shinde breaks into tears, reveals she was &#039;sexually abused as a child&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Lock Upp is nearing its finale and is making headlines for revelations made by its contestants. The ALTBalaji show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and recently saw TV actor Karanvir Bohra's eviction. 

Recently, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shared his secret of facing sexual assault as a child. Adding to his story, host Kangana Ranaut revealed that she too was inappropriately touched as a child. After hearing their ordeal, contestant Saisha Shinde broke down recalling her own story of being molested. 

"After listening to you both sharing all these, and Munawar talking about how people reacted when he shared it with them, I was reminded of my own experience. The few people whom I told about it, said to me ‘this is why you are this way. You are so much into s*x. You wear women’s clothes, this is why you are gay’. After that, I never had the courage to talk about the matter with anyone, " Saisha said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Saisha also added that a close family member sexually assaulted her when she was 10 but didn't reveal her identity. She revealed that the person who molested her was a few years older than her and couldn't understand whether it was molestation. Later, she realised what it was.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

After Kangana asked her about confronting the person, Saisha said she didn't do it but dropped hints. However, after sharing this secret on the show, the person must have known it. She clarified that Saisha and Swapnil are 2 different people. "Saisha has no qualms in speaking up when it comes to such situations", she quipped.

Lock Upp is streamed on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saisha ShindeKangana RanautLock Upp updategay fashion designerTransgenderSexual assaultMolestation
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Kangana reveals she was inappropriately touched as a child

Must Watch

PT12M10S

After Jahangirpuri, now Shaheen Bagh to face bulldozers