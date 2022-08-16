NewsWeb Series
LORD OF THE RINGS

Lord of the Rings spin-off series ‘The Rings of Power’ to release on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video dropped a new clip of its series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. It will release on September 2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amazon Prime Video shares update on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
  • The series will release on September 2

Trending Photos

Lord of the Rings spin-off series ‘The Rings of Power’ to release on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Amazon Original’s upcoming series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' explores the journey of the lesser-known Middle-earth Second Age. The much-awaited Prime Video series introduces a new storyline, reveals about the Harfoots, and sets sail to the never-before-seen island kingdom of Númenor. Recently, Prime Video dropped a clip that shows the Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, introducing Númenor, as “the westernmost of all mortal realms.”  

Surrounded by the ocean, the island kingdom offers picturesque views with a grand history. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Míriel, the queen regent of Númenor, describes it as “a very nautical society at the height of its power.”  

Pharazôn, a Númenórean advisor, played by actor Trystan Gravelle explains how “half the island wants to cling to the Elvish culture, while the other half wants to go their separate ways.” Elendil, a Númenórean sailor, played by actor Llyod Owen who foresees the upcoming tragedy feels, “to be able to go back and find new manure at its peak it's extraordinary, but it's at a tipping point.” 

Set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkein’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’, the series revolves around major events including the fall of Númenor.  

New episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will be released every week starting September 2, 2022, on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Live Tv

Lord of the RingsAmazon Prime new seriesLord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?