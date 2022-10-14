'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' FINALE: Galadriel, Gil-Galad, Elrond, and Celebrimbor forge a plan to save the elves!

New Delhi: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the highly anticipated season finale of the Amazon Original series, is now available to stream. Fantasy fans are eager to solve the enigmatic mysteries of the Middle-earth Second Age, but a sneak peek from the Season Finale has been made public. In it, the warrior queen Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the half-elf diplomat Elrond (Robert Aramayo), the High-King Gil-Gilad (Benjamin Walker), and the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) come up with a fateful plan that will change the history of Middle-earth.

The four elves have banded together to save the elves after travelling separate routes throughout the season. To stop the spiritual plague that could endanger the existence of their race, they require the mystical metal mithril. Celebrimbor must make the greatest use of the glowing ore that they have obtained from the Khazad-dûm dwarfs. They talk about making something for this purpose that will forever alter their planet.

Gil-Galad is hesitant to entrust a single person's hand with so much power, despite Celebrimbor's suggestion that they create a single potent artefact. Elrond and Galadriel converse, but only time will tell where their discussion leads.

Here is the clip released by the makers:

All episodes of the fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and other international languages.